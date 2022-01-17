Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in December

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $$11.74 on Monday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.