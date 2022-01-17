MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
