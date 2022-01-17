Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $36.76 million and $4.02 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $10.48 or 0.00024942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

