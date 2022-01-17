Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Financial Review

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -26.55% -15.44% FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75%

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Scientifics and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 2 4 0 2.67

FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.00%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 190.16 $4.31 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.75

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats FREYR Battery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

