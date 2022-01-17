MAP Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $26.79 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $745,480.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.46 or 0.07555085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,830.52 or 1.00090867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.