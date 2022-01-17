MAPS Price Tops $0.21 (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. MAPS has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $276,941.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005899 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,087,002 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

