Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MAQC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

