Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

MRO stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

