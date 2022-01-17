Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.61% of Marathon Oil worth $65,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 74.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 312.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.