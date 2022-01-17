Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,587,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.