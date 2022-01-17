Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 2,102 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.87. 10,484,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,650. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.