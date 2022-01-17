Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

UNH stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.69. 3,665,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

