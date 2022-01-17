Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 8.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.20. 11,084,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

