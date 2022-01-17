Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 2.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $49.08. 2,455,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

