Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 4.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,020. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $221.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.