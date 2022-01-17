Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,700. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12.

