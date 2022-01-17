Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $167.84. 5,847,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

