Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.81. 10,708,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

