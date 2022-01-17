Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.3% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 798,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,700. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.