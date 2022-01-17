Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.41.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,374,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.36. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

