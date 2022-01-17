Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Markel worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,276.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,321.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

