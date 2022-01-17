Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.78 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $47.19 million and approximately $30.78 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

