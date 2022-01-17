Maro (MARO) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $62.63 million and approximately $607,141.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

