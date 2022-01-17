Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Marvell Technology worth $146,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

