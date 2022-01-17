Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 87,368 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.70% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $66,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

