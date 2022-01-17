Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.92% of Leslie’s worth $74,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

