Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 9,914 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $64,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,117,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $109.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.