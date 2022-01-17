Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.86% of Targa Resources worth $96,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

