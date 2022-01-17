Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.75% of Plexus worth $70,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $92.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

