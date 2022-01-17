Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $64,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 369,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $118.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $118.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

