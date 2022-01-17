Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0023

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $58,743.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.05 or 0.07602450 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00073126 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059203 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.