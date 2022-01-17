Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.63.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $372.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

