Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 49,366.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Matador Resources worth $80,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 69.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 535,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

