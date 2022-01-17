Mate (MATE) Tops One Day Volume of $21,318.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Mate coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mate has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a total market cap of $83,142.87 and $21,318.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.