MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits One Day Volume of $28,980.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $865,746.07 and approximately $28,980.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.37 or 0.99985710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00096524 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00321351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00428564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00153026 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.