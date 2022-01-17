Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,031 shares during the quarter. Maximus makes up about 5.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Maximus worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $77.15. 327,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,140. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

