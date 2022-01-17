MC Mining (LON:MCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.23

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.23 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 175158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

