McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,396,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $96.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

