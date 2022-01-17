McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,110. The company has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.28 and its 200-day moving average is $247.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

