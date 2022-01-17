McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.03. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

