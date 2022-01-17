McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Down 39.2% in December

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 233,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after buying an additional 435,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 160,943 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,374,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGRC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,780. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

