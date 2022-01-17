Mchain (MAR) Price Up 56% Over Last Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $43,423.50 and approximately $25.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,381,850 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

