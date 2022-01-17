Mdex Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $257.09 million and $7.32 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,081,074 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

