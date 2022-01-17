Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $397.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the highest is $407.77 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

