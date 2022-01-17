Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.96 Million

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $397.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the highest is $407.77 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.