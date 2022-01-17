Medicalchain Market Cap Hits $2.43 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $76,268.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

