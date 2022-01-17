Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 145,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $23,572,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,574,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

MDT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $108.55. 6,291,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.