MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.39

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.39 and last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 133208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.39.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

