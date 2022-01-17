MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.39

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.39 and last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 133208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.39.
MEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
