Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $184,033.82

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $184,033.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00354174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,821,780 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

