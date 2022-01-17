Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00322505 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002918 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016513 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000128 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.