MenaPay Achieves Market Cap of $173,220.17 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $173,220.17 and approximately $689.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

